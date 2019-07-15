8 Completely Plausible Ways ‘Big Little Lies’ Season Two Might End

Tensions are high. Tempers are short. There’s only one episode left of the second season of Big Little Lies, and it’s bound to blow your mind. While we don’t know exactly what fate has in store for the Monterey Five, their men, and that terrifying mother-in-law Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), we do know that it’s going to be outrageous. In anticipation of the season finale of one of television’s most shocking and addictive shows, we took a few guesses at where the plot lines of Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern), and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) might go. Buckle up. It’s going to be a wild ride.

Cover Photo: HBO

1/8 1. Madeline and Ed live unhappily ever after. Ed decides he doesn't want to divorce Madeline. Instead, he wants an open marriage. On both sides. She is now free to sleep with sleazy thespian Joseph (but now that she has permission, passion is elusive) and Ed can...well, Ed's never going to get anyone (and certainly no one as hot as Madeline), so this won't work out well for him. Ed and Madeline will grow old and fat together like every other couple eventually does.

2/8 2. Jane gets duped. Jane finally puts her traumatic past behind her for a night and sleeps with Corey. The morning after, she wakes up alone. Then there's a knock on the door. It’s the police. It appears Corey is underage, and Jane is being arrested for statutory rape. Turns out, Corey is a distant relative of Perry, who paid Corey before his death to get Jane “out of the way.” Now she's going to jail. As for Ziggy? None of the other mothers want to take in that creepy, oversensitive kid. We’re sure he’ll be very happy in a foster home.

3/8 3. Renata switches teams. Renata divorces Gordon when she realizes that she's been a power lesbian all along. She gives corporate America and capitalism the middle finger, moves to San Francisco with her daughter, and starts a non-profit to help the LGBTQ population open small businesses.

4/8 4. Bonnie goes off the grid. Bonnie's had enough of the petty, Botoxed bitches running around Monterey. She leaves her daughter with dopey but loving Nathan and hitchhikes to Taos, New Mexico. There, she builds a tree house, from which she never comes down.



5/8 5. Perry comes back from the dead. Perry resurrects himself as a zombie. He returns home to eat the brains of Celeste and their sons. He then finds his mother, Mary Louise, who cradles him like a baby and tells him she loves his just the way he is. After receiving sufficient warm fuzzies, he eats her brains, too.

6/8 6. Celeste returns to the ocean. They don't make human women as flawless as Celeste. You know that, right? She's been a mermaid all along. She reproduced and now it's time for her to return to her world. Her entire storyline has been like Splash, but with sexualized domestic violence.

7/8 7. The Monterey Five spontaneously combust. The Monterey Five all rage-scream so hard and so loud at the same time that they spontaneously combust. Their ashes are discovered days later and everyone in town breathes a collective sigh of relief.

8/8 8. Mary Louise exacts her revenge. Mary Louise has known all along that the Monterey Five were responsible for her son's death. She's just been biding her time. She invites them all over for avocado toast and pomegranate juice, sends the kids outside, then whips out her AK-47. Once she's taken out Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie (in that order), she scoops up her little grandsons Max and Josh and the trio disappears across the Mexican border, never to be seen again.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.