'Blinded By The Light'

It's been a very music-driven year of films. Elton John, Queen, and the Beatles have all been tackled already, so the next logical choice is Bruce Springsteen. This 1987-era coming-of-age story is set in Britain and follows a young Pakistani teen and his struggle with who he really is and how he fits in. Enter stage-left "The Boss." Who better to help you through a life struggle and introspective "Who am I?" moment than New Jersey's blue-collar poet?