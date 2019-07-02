Binge & Buy: ‘Okko’s Inn’ is an Anime Delight

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Okko’s Inn

Okko moves to the countryside with her grandmother who runs a traditional Japanese inn. While she prepares to be the next owner of the inn, Okko can somehow see friendly ghosts.

The Public

On the coldest night of the year, a Cincinnati librarian is caught between a group of homeless patrons staging a sit-in and a face-off with the local police and media.

Styx (DVD)

ER doctor Rike (Susanne Wolff) embarks on a one-woman sailing trip to Ascension Island in the Atlantic. When Rike comes across a sinking ship of refugees, she is quickly torn out of her idealized world and must make a momentous decision.

Deadsight (DVD)

Waking up to a world suddenly ravaged by the living dead, a pregnant police officer and a virtually blind man must fight for their lives.

Reissues

Putney Swope

After the CEO croaks during a boardroom meeting at a Madison Avenue ad agency, members trying to sabotage each other’s chance of winning the top spot. Each vote for the token black guy, thereby electing Putney Swope. Swope swoops into action, firing them all and replacing them with armed radicals, soul brothers, and sexy red-hot mamas.

Night Killer

Somewhere between Zombie 4 and Troll 2, writer/director Claudio Fragasso (here under the name Clyde Anderson) set out to direct a suspense thriller about a suicidal beauty, an unstable sleazebag, and a masked killer with a razor-fingered glove.

Gaslight

Ingrid Bergman stars in this classic thriller as a devoted bride whose groom is trying to make her insane as part of his plot to murder her.

Corvette Summer

Mark Hamill heads towards Vegas in pursuit of a stolen Corvette he built. He’s helped along the way by a sympathetic runaway, portrayed by Annie Potts.

New on Digital HD

Cold Blood (in theaters and VOD July 5)

French action veteran Jean Reno stars as a legendary hitman who retires in isolation to the barren North American wilderness. When he rescues a woman, Sara Lind (A Simple Curve) from a snowmobile accident, he discovers she may be harboring a secret that could force a return to his lethal ways.

Skin in the Game (in theaters and VOD July 5)

Abducted off the sidewalk of suburban America, 15-year-old Dani (Sammi Hanratty) finds herself submerged in a horrific human trafficking ring run by Eve (Angélica Celaya). With no initial assistance from the police, Dani’s mother (Elisabeth Harnois) and an ex-prostitute (Erica Ash) take to the streets in an effort to find her before it is too late.

Phil (on VOD July 5)

Phil, a depressed dentist whose life is falling apart, is shocked when one of his patients, a man who seemed to have a perfect life, kills himself. Determined to find out what would drive a man who had everything to end his life, Phil pretends to be a handyman and integrates himself into the dead man’s life, befriending his wife and daughter.

