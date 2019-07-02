Trailer Pick Tuesday | Jumanji: The Next Level

Trailer Breakdown by Max Evry

Article by Spencer Perry on ComingSoon.net

Sony Pictures has revealed the official trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, the third film in the action-adventure franchise and the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Check it out in the player below!

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

The film sees the return of Dwayne Johnson (Rampage), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Infinity War), Kevin Hart (The Secret Life of Pets 2), Jack Black (The House with a Clock in its Walls), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Madison Iseman (Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween), Ser’Darius Blain (Charmed), Morgan Turner (Wonderstruck), Nick Jonas (Chaos Walking) and Rhys Darby (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Colin Hanks (King Kong) and has added newcomers Danny DeVito (Dumbo), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Danny Glover (Sorry to Bother You) and Dania Ramirez (Tell Me A Story).

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner penned the script with director Jake Kasdan returning to helm the new installment.

Jumanji: The Next Level debuts on December 13 of this year!