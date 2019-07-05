The Chief Hopper Handbook to Being an Adult That Kids Will Respect (And Other Stranger Things)

It isn’t easy to earn respect from kids, especially the Stranger Things kids. They have finely-tuned bullshit meters and can be even more discerning than adults in deciding who they let into their circle. If only we could all be as revered and respected by kids as, say, Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour). What is it about the burly, badge-wielding, gun-toting unofficial foster dad that makes him so endearing to the children and teens of Hawkins? Must be the sweet dances moves, but it probably more than that, hence The Chief Hopper Handbook to Being an Adult Kids Will Respect.

1/18 Be big and tall. Hey, it helps.

2/18 Keep your cool. Adult anger terrifies children. Do whatever you need to do to keep your temper in check.

3/18 Tell the truth. Kids are human lie detectors. If you're bluffing, they'll know it instantly. Just be honest and trust that they can handle it.

4/18 Be serious when the situation calls for it. You can't get respect unless you give it.



5/18 Stand your ground. If you've made an important decision or rule, don't falter, no matter how much you get pestered. Boundaries are good for kids, and they respect adults who keep them.

6/18 Establish and stick to routines. Kids like things they can count on. Find ways to bond, like eating meals together (even if you do serve TV dinners). Repeat on a regular basis.

7/18 Check in. Parents aren't the only ones who want to know everyone's whereabouts. Kids like to keep tabs on people, too. Let 'em know where you are and when you'll be back.

8/18 Be affectionate. Until they figure out the whole boyfriend-girlfriend thing, kids rely on adults for physical affection. Show the littles some love (appropriately and with consent, of course).



9/18 Get goofy. Kids adore adults who aren't afraid to make a fool of themselves.

10/18 Give your approval. As an adult, your opinion matters more than anyone else's to a kid. Aside from attention and affection, what kids really want is your approval. So give it, genuinely.

11/18 Smile once in a while. Adults can be so somber. Don't forget to flash a smile once in a while. Grins disarm everyone and show your soft side.

12/18 Apologize when you mess up. Kids know that as an adult, no one will demand that you apologize, but they sure appreciate it when you do.



13/18 Befriend the mom. No one's more important to a kid than their mom. And kids are constantly watching you to see how you'll treat her. You'll earn their respect when they see you listening to her, making her laugh, and being a gentle giant in her presence.

14/18 Do your adult stuff behind closed doors. Kids (especially those unrelated to you) don't need to see you grooming, smoking, or engaging in any other unsavory behavior. If it's R-rated or something you'd never want them to replicate, do it after they're asleep or engaged in another activity in a different room.

15/18 Persevere. Don't give up on the important stuff. Kids are always watching to see what you'll do. If you don't follow through, they'll think it doesn't matter to you.

16/18 Bring out the big guns only when necessary. Kids and guns don't mix. Keep your weapons stored safely and only use them in case of a Demogorgon emergency.



17/18 Be a safe haven. The world is a scary place, especially when you're small. Kids just want to know you've got their back.

18/18 Say 'yes' as often as possible. The No. 1 phrase kids hear from adults is "no," often with "because I said so" attached. Find opportunities to say yes and make a kid's day.

