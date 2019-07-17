Hashtag Heaven: Imagining the Afterlife For an Instagram Influencer

Influencer 6: Spinning Circle Of Doom

I imagine the afterlife is some horribly boring purgatory where you’re just waiting for your Wi-Fi connection to load for, like, infinity. But it never does. So you just keep taking pictures of stuff and swapping between filters so you have all these really epic shots. And just when you think you’ve got service and are about to post, it just freezes up and you have to start all over. That’s why I post 24 times a day, once every hour. I’m all about doing it while I can because you never know when it’s going to end.” #YOLO