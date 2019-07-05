Movie Mashup Heaven: Art House Director Jarmusch Meets Zombies In ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

Director Jim Jarmusch has a particular style. His black-and-white art house films often include an examination of the human condition combined with a cast of seemingly random players who smoke and drink coffee. But, in his new zombie horror/dark comedy, The Dead Don’t Die, he slices deep into the condition of the undead, by way of dry, tongue-in-cheek-humor with Bill Murray and Adam Driver holding the machete. It’s bloody-carnage-meets-indie-comedy, something we’ve all secretly desired for a long time. Here’s a preview of what to expect from this unprecedented film.

Cover Photo: Focus Features

1/10 It's A Chardy-Party! The only thing better than some fava beans and Chianti is a nice bottle of chardonnay and raw brains.

2/10 Selena Gomez Is No Stranger To Annoying Stalkers During filming in upstate New York, Selena Gomez was stalked daily by paparazzi, proving that even undead celebrities can't get a moment to themselves.

3/10 Fact: Zombies Love Chardonnay Have you ever attended a suburban kid's birthday party? All you see are midlife crisis zombies sipping a nice dry Chard, eye-daggering death upon the young living souls.

4/10 Iggy Pop Is Probably A Real Zombie "The godfather of punk music" was rumored to have attempted suicide onstage during concerts several times, only to be saved by band members. He also carved a giant X into his chest onstage with a butter knife, splurted his own blood at fans, and snorted cocaine and PCP onstage during a show. Sounds more like "the godfather of zombies" behavior.



5/10 Bill Murray To The Rescue If he can rid New York City of menacing ghosts, then we believe he can protect us from zombies.

6/10 Even Kylo Ren Can't Control Zombies' Minds A Star Wars/zombie mashup could marry the horror and sci-fi genres like a peanut butter and banana sandwich.

7/10 Chloe Sevigny Took The Role Without Reading The Script Jim Jarmusch doesn't use email, one of those things that only super talented, super rich, or super powerful people can pull off. He snail-mailed Chloe Sevigny a script and then called her to tell her he wrote a zombie movie. She accepted before the call ended; a week later, the script showed up.

8/10 Jarmusch's 'Ghost Dog' May Have Primed Him For Zombies Everyone should watch Ghost Dog. Like, right now.



9/10 Jarmusch + Bill Murray = Gold It never fails. When Jarmusch and Murray join forces, movies align in perfect indie film harmony. They're so good together that they can even make a black-and-white film an indie classic.

10/10 Bill Murray Is So Method His role in Zombieland must've inspired him significantly.

