This Week in Trailers: Meet the New ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Charlie’s Angels. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Sony Pictures

Charlie’s Angels

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels movie from director Elizabeth Banks! The new Charlie’s Angels film will star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the film’s titular trio, and is set to make its debut on Nov. 15.

Midway

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for Roland Emmerich’s Midway, offering our first look at the upcoming war epic. The film will officially hit theaters on Nov. 8.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Universal Pictures has released the final trailer for the upcoming spin-off Hobbs & Shaw seeing the titular duo going to war with Idris Elba’s Brixton Lore. The film speeds into theaters Aug. 2.

The Current War

101 Studios has released the official The Current War trailer, telling the epic story of Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse, and Nikola Tesla’s charged battle for the future. The movie will have its limited released on Oct. 4, followed by a wide release on Oct. 11.

The Good Liar

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have released the official trailer for their upcoming thriller film The Good Liar, featuring our first look at Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Oscar nominee Ian McKellen’s characters. The film is set to debut on Nov. 15.



