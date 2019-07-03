Culture / Sports
Askren

5 Things You Should Know About Ben Askren

Portfolio Badge
UFC, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) News, Results, Fighting
by Brian Knapp

Ben Askren’s resume reads like few others. He hopes that someday it includes an Ultimate Fighting Championship title. Askren will lock horns with longtime American Top Team standout Jorge Masvidal in a three-round welterweight showcase at UFC 239 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 34-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native finds himself on a five-fight winning streak during which he has finished four of his five opponents. The Roufusport representative last appeared at UFC 235 on March 2, when he submitted former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler with a first-round bulldog choke.

As Askren approaches his pivotal battle with Masvidal, here are five things you should know about him.

Cover Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

Diversifying his portfolio: Round 2 for Conor McGregor’s Clothing Line

Heavy hands: Getting to Know the Late ‘Kimbo Slice’

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Find more content like this atPortfolio Badge