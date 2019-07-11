Culture / Entertainment
characters

11 Dead TV Characters We’ve Cried and Died Inside Over

by Josh Plainse

Crafting a good character takes patience, prowess, and a mighty fine pen. Killing a good character takes a sadistic demeanor that demands tears, gasps, and sometimes even screams from your audience. Mixed feelings aside (damn you George R.R. Martin), mourning a beloved character changes you. It forces you to grieve in some unforeseen ways: binge eating, rewatching, maybe a bender or two? All the while wondering how a fictional character could have such a profound effect on your ability to function.

We’re adults, and being an adult means reminding yourself, “It’s  just a show, I’m not going to think about it anymore.” But we never forget. Here’s just a handful of characters we may never forgive the writers for giving the ax and leaving us in disrepair. Spoilers most definitely follow…and maybe residual tears.

Cover Photo: HBO

Good riddance: RANKED! The Most Satisfying ‘Game of Thrones’ Deaths

On a lighter note: 8 Badass Movie Characters Every Man Wishes He Could Be In Real Life

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.