Gaming
Mario Kart

Nintendo Nostalgic: Ranking Every Mario Kart Game

by Nick Fisher

King of the track, settler of scores, destroyer of friendships. Call it whatever you want, but there’s no denying that Mario Kart is the undisputed champion of multiplayer race action on any Nintendo console. But whether you got all those sweet victories through actual skill or being that asshole with the lightning power-up on the last lap, one question still stands: which Mario Kart is truly the best of all time? It’s no easy question, but in this Nintendo Nostalgic, we’re ranking them all to finally decide who gets that magical mushroom cup. (No, not that kind.)

Photo: MobyGames

