Nintendo Nostalgic: Ranking Every Mario Kart Game

1. 'Mario Kart 8 / 8 Deluxe' (Wii U / Switch, 2014 / 2017)

No matter how much we loved the oldies, the winner has to be the series’ current-day masterpiece. Whether it’s the handling, the return of some much-loved courses or the insane amount of characters to pick from, Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U just nailed the Mario Kart experience. Then Deluxe just came along and somehow made it even better. The original modes run great, but it’s the battle modes that really make this game what it is. And you can play them all on the ultra-portable Switch -- meaning you no longer have to torment your friends by beating them at your place. You can go to theirs, and ensure they never escape defeat.