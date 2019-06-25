Trailer Pick Tuesday | Official Behind-the-Scenes Video of Bond 25

Video Commentary by: Max Evry

Article by: Spencer Perry for ComingSoon.net

Production continues on the untitled Bond 25, and EON Productions has released an official BTS video from the set of the film, offering a fresh new look at the upcoming feature.

In Bond 25, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Confirmed cast members returning for the film include Daniel Craig as James Bond 007, Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux (Spectre), Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as A, with Rory Kinnear as Tanner and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

Get the James Bond Collection (Blu-ray) Here!

New cast members confirmed for the film include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Arma, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek.

Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the film which features a script written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The 007 production will be based at Pinewood Studios in the UK, and on location in London, Italy, Jamaica, and Norway.

EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios have partnered with Universal Pictures on the worldwide release of the 25th James Bond film. The superspy’s previous outing, Spectre, opened in U.S. theaters on November 16, 2015. The film earned $200 million domestically and $680.6 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $880.7 million.

The as-yet-untitled Bond 25 is due to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.