Culture / Entertainment / Music
The Beatles

RANKED! The Beatles’ Top 10 Most Memorable Moments

by Ken Franklin

The Fab Four, The Mop Tops, Not-The-Stones…whatever you want to call them, the Beatles remain the most influential pop band of all time. In five short years, they went from fledgling beat rockers to cultural icons. With 20 number one hits in the U.S. alone, the Beatles had a higher hit rate than Mozart. September will mark 50 years since John Lennon quit the band, bringing an end to the greatest pop foursome in music history. And while we could never dream of trying to rank which Beatle is the best (Paul), we will irresponsibly rank some of their most memorable antics and achievements. However you slice it, the lads from Liverpool were loads of fun. So let’s take a walk down memory lane with John, Paul, George, and Ringo…and a thimbleful of the psychedelic drug of your choice.

Cover Photo: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer (Getty Images)

