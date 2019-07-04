RANKED! The Beatles’ Top 10 Most Memorable Moments

1. 'Abbey Road.'

The image of four lads crossing the road is permanently emblazoned on the memory banks of every music lover. Amazing how the simple act of walking can be raised to the heights of timeless iconography in the hands of the Beatles.

A week before the album came out, the Beatles had already split. But despite Abbey being the end of the road, the Beatles, it seems, will continue on forever. And that's plenty fine with us.