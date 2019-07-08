5 Reasons Why Keanu Reeves is the Internet’s New Jesus

He's made 'nice guys' cool again.

Perhaps we need heroes to remind us that it is possible to be better, to discard all the superficial inconsistencies that fame and fortune have to offer and simply smile at a stranger or say thank you. While the internet, a catalyst for headlines, usually steers toward the more malicious type of press, this year it has chosen to do the opposite with Mr. Reeves. It has taken a man who has always been there and made him into a shining example of integrity. Thanks to Keanu, goodwill towards men is finally trending again.