5 Reasons Why Keanu Reeves is the Internet’s New Jesus
Jesus Christ did a lot of cool stuff: walking on water, healing the sick, the occasional resurrection, yadda yadda. But so has Keanu Reeves, and on the internet, he just might be more popular than Jesus. Today, we pay homage to this man and his career. These are the five reasons why Keanu Reeves is the internet’s new Jesus.
He walks the walk and talks the talk.
The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star has been hard at work for over 30 years, saving the world in films like The Matrix, Speed, and Constantine while simultaneously being a stand-up guy. Reeves has been involved with numerous charities, hung out with homeless people, taken pay cuts for the betterment of various projects, and walked on water—OK, that last one not so much.
He's effortlessly charming.
Why is Keanu Reeves having a moment? Is it because of his involvement in a vast array of projects coming out, like John Wick, Toy Story 4, Cyberpunk 2077, and a self-deprecating cameo in Always Be My Maybe? The internet is currently flooded with articles and memes about Reeves. People are fascinated with his humble demeanor, work ethic, and subtle acts of kindness. He’s being called the internet’s “new boyfriend” and interviewers are asking him if he is indeed the nicest man on the planet while surrounded by puppies, and his blush-engulfed responses cause many a scroller to swoon. The actor has been put on a deifying pedestal.
He has super powers.
Everyone wants a piece of Reeves at this point. Marvel Studios’ commander and chief, Kevin Feige, recently spoke with ComicBook.com about Mr. Reeves. Apparently, the MCU has been in contact with him for some time, hoping he will one day join the Universe. The news has provoked various lists of potential characters Reeves should play and only adds to the overwhelming amount of viral Keanu worship.
He's made 'nice guys' cool again.
Perhaps we need heroes to remind us that it is possible to be better, to discard all the superficial inconsistencies that fame and fortune have to offer and simply smile at a stranger or say thank you. While the internet, a catalyst for headlines, usually steers toward the more malicious type of press, this year it has chosen to do the opposite with Mr. Reeves. It has taken a man who has always been there and made him into a shining example of integrity. Thanks to Keanu, goodwill towards men is finally trending again.
He isn't fazed by fame.
Previously equating Keanu Reeves with Jesus is admittedly ridiculous, but that’s the point. Offensive biblical references aside, it would seem Reeves is under a lot of pressure to fulfill everyone’s righteous expectations. He’s flawed like everyone else and probably is very uncomfortable with this whole situation…which will just make people love him more. We do not envy the gargantuan reputation Keanu Reeves has to uphold, but it will surely be a sight watching him try—or not care and just continue to be a badass ray of hope in the darkness.
