Mandatory Movie Battles: Will Smith’s ‘Men in Black’ vs. Chris Hemsworth’s ‘MIB: International’

by Kylie Hemmert

In 1997, the galaxy was treated to the first Men in Black movie and the perfect dynamic duo of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Over two decades and a trilogy later, director F. Gary Gray helms the latest iteration of the story in Men in Black: International. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, International serves as a spinoff of the original story, focusing on new characters and the London branch of the MIB organization. With a rough start at the box office, how well does the 2019 movie hold up to its predecessor? Our latest Mandatory Movie Battle pits two generations of alien-fighting secret government agents veering for the top spot in the extraterrestrial franchise.

Men in Black still holds up and will likely forever stand the test of time. Men in Black: International serves as a somewhat enjoyable homage to the first film, but with little focus on its own narrative. Up against an iconic sci-fi action comedy like Men in Black (which even won the 1998 Oscar for Best Makeup and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical), it’s fair to say that Men in Black: International won’t be winning over as many fans as the original. That said, International is a worthy enough contender to spend a night on the couch with, so keep that in mind when the Blu-ray releases later this year.

Overall Winner: Men in Black

