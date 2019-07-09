Culture / Entertainment / Music
cartoon theme songs

RANKED! The Best Cartoon Theme Songs

by Patrick Green

Every great cartoon has a memorable theme song. So what makes an iconic cartoon theme song? First, it has to capture the tone of the show. The Simpsons‘ opening theme is a kitchen-sink symphony of timeless arrangements, punctuated by Lisa’s saxophone solo, while the themes from Scooby-Doo (playful ’60s pop sing-alongs) and Transformers (’80s electric guitar) are reflections of their era. Lastly, and more importantly, an animation anthem needs memorable lyrics that can sear into kids brains, making them loyal fans for the rest of their lives. Here is Mandatory’s Ranked! The Best Cartoon Theme Songs. 

Cover Photo: Hanna-Barbera

