Binge & Buy: ‘Us’ Gets Untethered on Home Video

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of June 18! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Us, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019. Click each highlighted title to purchase through Amazon!

Photo: Universal Pictures

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Us

Jordan Peele returns with an original nightmare, pitting an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

Wonder Park

Buckle up for a fun-tastic family adventure where anything is possible! Future inventor June discovers her dream amusement park is real. But when trouble hits, she takes her misfit team of animal friends on an unforgettable journey to save the park.

Under the Silver Lake

A man tries to find the parties responsible for his beautiful neighbor’s disappearance, unraveling a string of crimes, murders, and bizarre coincidences in his east L.A. neighborhood.

The Beach Bum

The hilarious misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules.

Slaughterhouse Rulez

Welcome to Slaughterhouse, an elite boarding school where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness…and they’re about to meet their match.

Modest Heroes

Modest Heroes is an ambitious anthology of three thrilling tales created by some of the greatest talents working in Japanese animation today.

Crypto

In this cyber-thriller starring Kurt Russell and Beau Knapp, a Wall Street banker connects a small-town art gallery to a global conspiracy, putting his own family in grave danger.

The Brink (DVD)

A keen manipulator of the press, Steve Bannon continues to draw headlines and protests wherever he goes, feeding the powerful myth on which his survival relies.

Photo: Universal Pictures

Reissues

Universal Horror Collection: Vol.1

This collection from Scream Factory features four classic thrillers starring the pair of Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi, including The Black Cat, The Raven, The Invisible Ray, and Black Friday.

The Silent Partner

Miles Cullen (Elliott Gould) is a teller who discovers Harry Reikle’s (Christopher Plummer) scheme to rob his bank. Cullen squirrels away $50,000 in a safety deposit box before Reikle strikes. The papers report the bank’s loss. Reikle realizes that there’s an extra $50,000. The sadistic Reikle puts the screws on Cullen to fork over the dough…but Cullen has lost the key.

Thirst

A wicked love story that takes classic vampire lore to twisted new heights. A priest fights his vampire nature until an affair unleashes his darkest desires.

Photo: Falconer Pictures

New on Digital HD

Daughter of the Wolf (in theaters and VOD)

Ex-military specialist Clair Hamilton returns home from her tour in the Middle East due to her father’s passing and to claim her inheritance. Her son is then kidnapped and held for ransom by a gang led by a mysterious figure known only as “Father.”

Perfect (June 21 VOD launch on Breaker.io)

The mother of an emotionally-troubled young man sends him to a clinic, where modernist serenity whispers soothing promises of perfection. By planting plug-and-play characteristics directly into his own body, he is relieved of his dark, twisted visions, but his body pays the price for purity of mind.

Photo: CBS

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Swingtown: The First Season

As America celebrates the bicentennial, Susan and Bruce Miller move their family to an affluent Chicago suburb, where they are welcomed not only to the chic neighborhood, but to the social and sexual revolution of the ’70s as well.