Martin Scorsese Captures Vintage Bob Dylan In New Netflix Documentary

Photo: David Redfern/Redferns (Getty Images)

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese captures the music icon at the peak of his croaky-voiced powers. The new Netflix documentary is basically a 1975 tour diary, complete with the non-fiction film staples: grainy footage of Dylan, talking-head interviews, and archival photographs. Of course, Rolling Thunder Revue, which accompanies the release of a 14-box set CD, is not your average doc. It’s a multi-layered affair that you will have to put your phone down to watch. Both are among the most eccentric and talented artists of their time who revel in twisting fact and fiction for the sake of a good story with a message behind it.

If you equate folk music with Beck or American roots rock with Kacey Musgraves, you should watch this documentary to learn about the “voice of a generation” who demonstrated the power of social activism through art. Here are some fun facts about the “Ramblin’ Man” that you may not know or have forgotten.

1/8 The King and Queen of American Folk Dylan and Joan Baez were the Jay-Z and Beyonce of their day. These pop-culture icons made beautiful music together both in and out of the studio.

2/8 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' Nothing is more American than a Western. Dylan co-starred in legendary filmmaker Sam Peckinpah's Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid. The film was a box-office dud, but Dylan's soundtrack single 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' became one of his biggest hits. Photo: MGM (Getty Images)

3/8 Obama's Favorite Poet Dylan has won countless awards, including a Nobel Prize for literature. He was awarded America's highest honor with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

4/8 He Took His Last Name From A Poet Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman but changed his surname to "Dylan" after his favorite poet Dylan Thomas.



5/8 Woody Was His Hero Dylan's musical and philosophical idol was Woody Guthrie, whom he labeled as the "true voice of the American spirit."

6/8 Social Art-ivist Dylan popularized the "protest song," virtually creating a genre of sing-along anthems with social messages behind them.

7/8 Dylan Shocks the World Dylan revived the American folk music tradition so the world was shocked when he decided to "plug in" for his still-talked about performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

8/8 Counterculture Icon Dylan has been at the center of American pop culture for the past seven decades, so it's not surprising that he's been dissected and fictionalized in countless movies, including eight documentaries.

