This Week in Trailers: We Take a Shine to ‘Doctor Sleep’

Photo: Warner Bros.

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Doctor Sleep. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Doctor Sleep

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining novel as well as the classic Stanley Kubrick movie adaptation. The film is slated for release in North America on Nov. 8 and globally beginning on Oct. 30.

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios have released the official Frozen 2 trailer, offering brand new footage and a better look at the highly anticipated sequel. The film opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.

3 From Hell

The third film in director Rob Zombie’s horror trilogy, 3 From Hell, has released its first trailer which promises just as much transgressive action as House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects.

Late Night

Amazon Studios has released the Late Night final trailer for the upcoming comedy starring Oscar winner Emma Thompson and Emmy nominee Mindy Kaling. The film is now playing everywhere.

The Banana Splits

SYFY has released the official The Banana Splits trailer for their upcoming revival of the cult kids program, but with a horror twist. The film will bring back the classic characters first introduced to audiences in 1968 with The Banana Splits Adventure Hour variety program. The movie will debut in stores and home media from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in advance of its television debut on SYFY.