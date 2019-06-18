The Best LGBTQ TV and Movies to Stream for Pride Month
LGBTQ Pride Month is well underway as millions venture out to events and parties to celebrate identity, expression, equality, and the fight for basic human rights on the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots. A few of us, though, are just as happy finding ways to commemorate this special month in the comfort of our own homes. Discovering more inclusive characters to connect with onscreen is always cause for celebration and there’s no better time than the present to dive into a variety of stories full of representation that you can watch while wearing your favorite pajamas or birthday suit. Here are Mandatory’s 20 best LGBTQ TV series to binge and the 12 best movies to stream for Pride Month 2019.
'Pose'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, FXNetworks.com
'Orange Is the New Black'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
'Schitt's Creek'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime, PopTV.com
'The L Word'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Showtime, Hulu
'Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City'
Available: Netflix
'Queer as Folk'
Available: Showtime, Amazon Prime
'Sense8'
Available: Netflix
'Sex Education'
Available: Netflix
'Gentleman Jack'
Available: HBO Now, HBO Go
'Queer Eye'
Available: Netflix
'Vida'
Available: Starz
'The Fosters'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Available: VH1, Amazon Prime
'Looking'
Available: HBO Now, Amazon Prime
'Elite'
Available: Netflix
'One Day at a Time'
Available: Netflix
'Now Apocalypse'
Available: Starz, Amazon Prime
'Shameless'
Available: Netflix, Showtime, Amazon Prime
'Will & Grace'
Available: NBC, Hulu, Amazon Prime
'Shadowhunters'
Available: Freeform, Hulu, Amazon Prime
'Moonlight'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
'Carol'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
'The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson'
Available: Netflix
'God's Own Country'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
'The Wound'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
'Love, Simon'
Available: HBO Now, HBO Go, Amazon Prime
'Paris Is Burning'
Available: Netflix
'Transformer'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
'Those People'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
'BPM (Beats Per Minute)'
Available: Hulu, Amazon Prime
'Brokeback Mountain'
Available: Starz, Amazon Prime
'Milk'
Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
