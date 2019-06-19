Culture / Entertainment
summer books

Elizabeth Gilbert and Other Authors Drop New Books For Sand and Sunshine Reading

by Erica Rivera
Photo: pixdeluxe (Getty Images)

This summer, while you’re busy relaxing, don’t forget to exercise your brain with an old-fashioned book. Reading is the perfect chill-out activity that you can do no matter where the surf and sand take you. Elizabeth Gilbert, author of the insanely bestselling memoir Eat, Pray, Love is back with a new sultry novel on showgirls, but she isn’t the only author heating up this already sweltering season. Books on serial killers, an abusive reformatory for boys, and real women’s sex lives will keep you entertained and intrigued all summer long. Read up on all the best summer books below.

