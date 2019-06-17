7 ‘Girly’ Things Grown Men Can Boldly Love

Photo: GPointStudio (Images)

Being a man is hard, but we don’t have to tell you that. You endure the experience each day, especially if you’re bold enough to embrace the things society has labeled as “girly.” Men who can proudly enjoy the girliest pleasures without feeling that their masculinity is threatened are the real heroes of society. Don’t let something like a genderization keep you from living your best life. Here are 7 traditionally feminine things you can indulge in right now.

1/7 Manicures One you realized why your girlfriend was always getting manicures/pedicures, you knew you deserved to feel good, too.

2/7 Guyliner A manly man knows how to make his peepers pop.

3/7 Blowouts Because you have to enjoy your hair while you have it.

4/7 Anything Menstruation-Related The most masculine of men will visit the feminine products aisle to get their lady love's tampons.



5/7 Robes Masculinity isn't synonymous with comfort, but it should be. Robes are basically an excuse to walk around near-naked.

6/7 Pastels Only the manliest of men will rock pastels because as a society, we obviously gendered the lighter colors as feminine.

7/7 Spandex Real men aren't afraid to wear skin-tight fabric.

