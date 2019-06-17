Foul Ball: 12 Hilarious GIFs of the Most Bored Baseball Fans and Players Ever

Baseball is historically rich and can be rewarding to watch but sometimes fans struggle to stay engaged as the innings drag on (and on and on). With games lasting over 3 hours and beer stands that shut down in the seventh inning, this is a recipe for disaster. The so-called “national pastime” can grow tired in the eyes of not only the general fan population but even with players. And when that happens, hilarity ensues. Check out these GIFs of bored baseball fans and players and you’ll see what we mean.

1/12 Sleeping Fans Maybe they shouldn't extend the safety nets further down the baseline? Maybe give the fans a little more interaction to keep them awake?

2/12 Fans Are Bored Notice that the people behind these guys don't even seem to care. An obscured view doesn't matter anymore.

3/12 Even Bill Murray Can't Save Baseball The coolest man on earth is no match for the ample time spent watching nothing at a ball game. That's probably why the TV camera is on him more than the game when he's attending.

4/12 OK, Baseball Should Hire This Guy At least he's trying to entertain someone. Maybe the batter was a switch hitter?



5/12 Even Players Are Bored Check out any dugout or bullpen mid-inning. They're not even sure what city they're in.

6/12 The Best Part Of Baseball Are Movies About Baseball "Anything worth doing is worth doin' right."

7/12 Choreographed Dance Is Gaining Popularity It's the rage that's sweeping the baseball nation! (Teams have a lot of time on their hands.)

8/12 Outfield Bowling Is The Best OK, things are starting to look up.



9/12 Head Drums Is A Thing The Dugout Bang Brothers. Dibs on the band name.

10/12 The Wave Has Always Been Dumb Sorry, but it's always just been for little kids and also a way for drunk idiots to feel accomplished.

11/12 Dancing With The Stars In The Cheap Seats Your performance lacked passion and technique. We just didn't believe that you really felt the drama behind your choreography.

12/12 Not-Dancing With The Stars In Any Seats A fine representation of the chicken dance meets crunk.

