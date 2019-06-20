Culture / Entertainment
comebacks

RANKED! 8 Stars Whose Career Comebacks Led To Massive Success

by Ken Franklin

Everyone loves a good comeback story. And while many of the biggest stars on the planet have had their fair share of ups and downs, few have ascended from such legendary depths as this list of comeback heroes. Hang onto your hats for a rollercoaster ride through Tinseltown, as we celebrate the come-from-behind victories of these eight lovable stars, who (even Jay-Z would have to agree) made one helluva comeback.

Photo: Gary Gershoff / Contributor (Getty Images)

Raising the dead: ‘Ghostbusters’ is Still Haunting Us (in a Good Way) 35 Years Later

Raising the bar: 10 Great Movie Dads We Wished Raised Us

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.