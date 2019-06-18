14 Behind-the-Scenes Photos Of Your Favorite Classic Movies

Photo: Sunset Boulevard (Getty Images)

What do The Godfather and The Goonies have in common? A lot more than you might think. While the budgets and critical reception of these memorable movies couldn’t have been more different, the atmosphere among the actors and crew on both productions was often one of sheer playfulness.

From Metropolis to Chinatown, moviemakers have been goofing around since the invention of the motion picture. And we have all the best behind-the-scenes photos from your favorite movies to bring you closer to the action. So next time you get stressed out at work, just remember — Marlon Brando once asked to portray Superman’s dad as a bagel — and try to have some fun.

1/14 'Apocalypse Now' Easy rider Dennis Hopper tries not to fall on his ass as he navigates a slippery river stone (with a gazillion cameras around his neck) during the filming of this Coppola war epic. Photo: Caterine Milinaire (Getty Images)

2/14 'Star Wars' Everybody in the galaxy (and we mean everybody) was racing to put sun tan lotion on Princess Leia when she hit the beach between scenes of the movie that made space hot. Photo: Mashable / Rolling Stone Magazine/Aaron Rapoport

3/14 'Back to the Future' Robert Zemeckis, Michael J. Fox, and Steven Spielberg test the strength of the DeLorean's hood between takes of Huey Lewis' favorite movie about a time traveling high school kid. Photo: Shotonwhat.com / Universal Pictures

4/14 'Big Trouble In Little China' The crew must have been eating well on the set of this John Carpenter classic, starring Kurt Russel. By the film's climactic scene, they were all sporting Buddha bellies. Photo: Twitter @KillerKitsch / 20th Century Fox



5/14 'Chinatown' Faye Dunaway touches up her lipstick before her final close-up in this 1974 masterpiece from notorious luminary Roman Polanski. Can someone get this woman some eyeliner? Photo: Orlando Suero & Steve Schapiro / Paramount Pictures

6/14 'Ghostbusters' Dan Akroyd gets hot and heavy with bigwig ghosty, Gozer, proving human/ghoul relations can thrive in these crazy, modern times. Good thing Akroyd's girlfriend at the time wasn't there, or he would have been ghost-busted! Photo: Pinterest / Columbia Pictures

7/14 'The Goonies' Hey, you guys, Baby Ruth sales went through the roof after this famous scene in everybody's favorite treasure hunting movie. Photo: Pinterest / Amblin Entertainment

8/14 'Home Alone' Actor Joe Pesci finally gets his mitts around Macaulay Culkin before downing the last sip of his wine spritzer, proving once and for all he is the ultimate wet bandit. Photo: Time Life Pictures (Getty Images)



9/14 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' The chemistry was oozing between Harrison Ford and Sean Connery all throughout the filming of the third and (ahem) final installment in the Jones saga. Photo: Pinterest / Disney

10/14 'Jaws' Budding director Steven Spielberg casually rides the titular character on the set of his first blockbuster movie, Jaws. (He's going to need a bigger shark.) Photo: Sunset Boulevard (Getty Images)

11/14 'Metropolis' Brigitte Helm's stand-in sips refreshments between takes on this Silent Era masterpiece, brought to life by visionary director Fritz Lang in 1927. Photo: UFA

12/14 'Poltergeist' E-Buzz was the most popular star on set and often liked to smoke cigars between takes while listening to Devo's "Whip It." Photo: Twitter @Poltergeist_MGM



13/14 'The Sandlot' Marty York and Tom Gulry practice sliding home in comfort. The pair did all their own stunts in this sports classic that's as timeless as summer baseball. Photo: Ron Bull (Getty Images) Related: 12 Nostalgic Baseball Movies That Hit Cinematic Home Runs

14/14 'The Godfather: Part II' Francis Ford Coppola sits behind the camera and waits for a young Robert DeNiro to finish cracking wise during the filming of The Godfather II. The deli across from where they were filming is considered the greatest deli of all time in annual polls. (They make a pastrami you can't refuse.) Photo: Paramount Pictures (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.