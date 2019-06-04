Binge & Buy: Madea Puts the Fun in ‘Funeral’

Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of June 4!

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

A Madea Family Funeral

Madea and the crew’s joyous family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare as she finds herself unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

In this exciting superhero crossover, when Shredder joins forces with Ra’s Al Ghul, The Dark Knight and the Turtles must team-up to stop the Foot Clan and League of Assassins!

The Kid

A young boy is forced to cross the American Southwest in order to save his family, along the way encountering the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett. Through his journey, this film tells the classic story from a new perspective.

A Star is Born Encore

Featuring nearly 12 minutes of extended music performances, intimate jam sessions with Jackson and Ally, and all new scenes.

Gloria Bell

Gloria (Julianne Moore) spends her nights joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles and finds herself thrust into an unexpected and complicated new romance.

J.T. Leroy

A young woman Savannah Knoop (Kristen Stewart) spends 6 years pretending to be the celebrated author JT LeRoy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law (Laura Dern).

Woman at War (DVD)

Halla declares a one-woman-war on the local aluminum industry. But as she prepares to abandon her role as an environmental activist to become a mother, she decides to plot one final attack to deal the aluminum industry a crippling blow.

Extracurricular Activities

Reagan Collins is a model high school student with a killer after-school job. He arranges…accidents. When his classmates’ parents become too overbearing, self-obsessed, or just plain inconvenient, Reagan offers to off them…for a price.

I’ll Take Your Dead

William has a simple job: he makes dead bodies disappear. His daughter Gloria has become used to rough-looking men dropping off corpses, and is even convinced that some of them are haunting their house.

The Cleaning Lady

Shelly’s motives reach further than those of a normal cleaning lady…she plans to cleanse Alice’s entire life and won’t stop until the job is done.

Reissues

Batman/Batman Returns/Batman Forever/Batman & Robin (4K)

All four of the original cycle of Batman films, including Tim Burton’s original two classics as well as the two Joel Schumacher entries in stunning 4K.

The Andromeda Strain

Based on Michael Crichton’s best-selling novel, this stunning sci-fi thriller follows a recovery team trying to stop a deadly microbe before it wreaks worldwide havoc.

Trapped Alive

One wintry night, pals Robin and Monica are making their way to a Christmas party when they re carjacked by a gang of crooks recently escaped from the local penitentiary. With the two young women taken as hostages, things take an even darker turn when their vehicle plummets down an abandoned mine shaft, trapping them underground with the dangerous crooks – and a mutant cannibal.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Power up with six incredible teens who out-maneuver and defeat evil everywhere as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but this time the Power Rangers may have met their match when they face off with the most sinister monster the galaxy has ever seen.

Nightbeast

An alien with an appetite for blood and disembowelment is set loose on a small town when its spacecraft crashes and explodes. It’s up to sheriff Jack Cinder to evacuate the townsfolk and save the day!

Lust in the Dust

It’s 1884 and legend has it that there’s gold buried near sleepy Chili Verde, New Mexico … and there’s not a soul in town who’s not after it. Tall in the saddle Abel learns that the treasure’s location is hidden in a riddle.

Forrest Gump 25th Anniversary Edition (4K)

Tom Hanks gives an astonishing performance as Forrest, an everyman whose simple innocence comes to embody a generation.

New on Digital HD

Mollywood

A psychological thriller follows a serial killer who disguises himself as a drug dealer in order to “deliver” young people their worshiped drugs. The serial killer is simultaneously tracked by a determined detective in the city.

The Odds

A young woman enlists in an underground game of pain endurance in the hope of winning the million dollar prize. She soon learns the real opponent is the man who’s running the game, as he employs horrific methods to manipulate and defeat her.

Project Ithaca

A group of strangers awakens aboard an alien spacecraft. Divided they will die. Together, they can find a way home.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

The Venture Brothers: The Complete Seventh Season

Slap on your winter parka and warm your hands over a smoldering pile of broken dreams and semi-functioning teleporters as Team Venture saves their frozen butts from the icy chill of organized villainy. Laugh along with the pathos and pity served cold like so much revenge soup.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season One

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

The Brady-est Brady Bunch TV & Movie Collection

Here’s the story…50 years in the making! Including 4 Brady TV Series: The Brady Bunch original series, The Brady Kids animated series, The Bradys, and The Brady Brides. Plus all five Brady movies: The Brady Bunch Movie, A Very Brady Sequel, A Very Brady Christmas, Growing Up Brady, The Brady Bunch In The White House.

Lost in Space: The Complete First Season

After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fight against all odds to survive and escape, but they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.

New Scooby-Doo Movies

Scooby and the junior detectives are joined by celebrities. Each program features a great comedy star or team in animated form with real voices of the celebrities.

London Kills: Series 1

Veteran DI David Bradford heads an elite murder squad, but he’s been on leave following the unexplained disappearance of his wife. In his absence, ambitious DS Vivienne Cole has been leading the investigations, and when Bradford returns to work, the two clash over their methods and lines of inquiry.

Delicious: Series 3

In Series 3, hoteliers Gina (Dawn French, French & Saunders) and Sam (Emilia Fox) are looking to expand their business, but when dishy restaurateur Mason Elliot (Vincent Regan) arrives on the scene, resentments bubble forth that could implode their partnership. Iain Glen also stars in this “irresistible” British drama.

