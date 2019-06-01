This Week in Trailers: ‘Rambo’ is Out for ‘Blood’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Rambo: Last Blood. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Rambo: Last Blood

The first teaser for Rambo: Last Blood is here, and it’s taking no prisoners. The upcoming fifth installment of the sprawling action saga finds our hero in a pretty bad place. The film begins its final vendetta in theaters Sept. 20.

Onward

Disney•Pixar has released the new Onward trailer for the upcoming animated movie starring the voice cast of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. The film will arrive in theaters on March 6, 2020.

Annabelle Comes Home

Ed and Lorraine Warren’s Occult Museum is home to a plethora of haunted artifacts from their cases over the years but when their daughter’s babysitters decide to explore the room, terror is unleashed, with the new trailer for Annabelle Comes Home. The film is slated to hit theaters on June 26.

The Kitchen

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official The Kitchen trailer for director Andrea Berloff’s upcoming crime drama. Starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss, the movie will arrive in theaters on Aug. 9.

The Goldfinch

Roadshow Films has released the first The Goldfinch trailer for the upcoming drama based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film is slated for release on Sept. 13.

