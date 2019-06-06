‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’: Crowning Achievement Or Monstrous Misfire?

Photo: Legendary Pictures

In the past 60 years, Godzilla has appeared in more films than Spiderman, James Bond, and Samuel L. Jackson (OK, maybe not the last one). In search of their own empire-building franchise, Warner Bros. has once again dredged up our favorite sea monster from the depths to try and get some of that loose post-Marvel money.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a sequel to 2014’s meditative (for a Kaiju movie) Godzilla and exists in the same “Kaiju universe” as the fun but frivolous Kong: Skull Island. Michael Dougherty, the co-writer and director of “King of the Monsters,” obviously did his Japanese B-movie homework, paying homage to Toho’s classic style while also modernizing the CGI-monsters for a modern summer movie audience. But is that enough to warrant a third film with the inevitable showdown between Godzilla and King Kong? Let’s take a look.