8 Serial Killers More Interesting Than Ted Bundy

Whoever Framed the West Memphis Three

This is, perhaps, one of the most fascinating ‘technically-solved-but-mostly-unsolved’ murder cases of the past 50 years. In May of 1993, three 8-year-old boys were reported missing. They would eventually be found, dead. One of the boys was repeatedly stabbed and circumcised, with contusions and lacerations to his back, scrotum, and penis.

Looking for somebody to blame, the people of West Memphis, Arkansas quickly pointed fingers at three other young boys: Damien Echols, Jessie Misskelley, and Jason Baldwin. All three young men were convicted of the murders and mutilations of Steven Branch, Christopher Byers, and James Moore. Misskelley and Baldwin were sentenced to life imprisonment, and Echols was sentenced to death.

The only problem is, they didn’t do it. Because of terrible police work, public outcry, and the fact that Damien Echols wore black and liked Metallica, the people and courts of West Memphis assumed the three teenage boys were the killers.

Those boys grew into men behind bars, all the while maintaining their innocence. Finally, in 2011, the three men were given the opportunity to enter an "Alford Plea," which would allow them to leave prison while still maintaining their innocence, though they were still considered to be guilty.

This story was the subject of multiple books, movies and documentaries, the best of which is the Paradise Lost trilogy, directed by Joe Berlinger. Many people are happy that the West Memphis Three were finally released, but one sinister question still remains.

If the WM3 didn’t kill those three young boys…who did?