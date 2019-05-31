Swag Bag! Go Deep With Keanu Reeves and the ‘John Wick 3’ Cast

Welcome to a special John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum edition of ComingSoon.net’s video feature CS Swag Bag, where we chat on camera with our favorite actors and directors about the strangest or most interesting piece of swag they’ve ever been given. This installment features Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane. Check out the hilarious answers of the John Wick 3 cast in the video below!

What is swag? For our purposes, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “swag” as “promotional goods or items” or “goods given to people who attend or participate in an event.” For years we have been inundated with stories of awesome swag celebs get, like bags with designer jewelry or expensive electronics. CS Swag Bag hopes to explore the weirder side of Hollywood swag, and hopefully get some fun stories in the process!

John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now playing in theaters everywhere!

