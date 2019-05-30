‘Stranger Things’ Relaxes Poolside With the Cougars of Hawkins in Fun Promo

Photo: Netflix

The Duffer Brothers are bringing summertime fun (and the cougars of Hawkins) into their coming-of-age sci-fi series Stranger Things with a new sneak peek from season three, just before things go real dark.

The funny poolside clip feels like the calm before the storm as the new season has been teased as the darkest installment yet. But first, bad boy Billy-the-lifeguard spends his summer days getting eye-sexed by everyone at the pool, especially one Mrs. Wheeler. Are they introducing fans to the invention of “the cougar” (they better!).

The series creators have already promised that this season will be all about change as the kids continue to grow up and face off against two monsters: the Mind Flayer and puberty. The new season launches on Netflix on July 4.

1/7 "Summertime and the living is easy..."

2/7 New Coke ad placement on point as the target is acquired.

3/7 Get ready, ladies.

4/7 Walk, walk, fashion, baby.



5/7 Flirting, blowing whistles, scaring kids: the Billy business.

6/7 Billy greets the ladies but only has eyes for Mrs. Wheeler's new one piece.

7/7 Stranger Things 3: A Love Story

