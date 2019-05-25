This Week in Trailers: ‘Terminator’ is Back With a Bang

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Terminator: Dark Fate. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Terminator: Dark Fate

Paramount Pictures has released the first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer, revealing the first official footage from the highly anticipated sequel opening Nov. 1!

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures has released the second trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth cinematic epic from director Quentin Tarantino and starring Leonardo DiCarpio and Brad Pitt. Sony Pictures will release the film on Aug. 9.

Abominable

The first trailer for Dreamworks’ Abominable is here, which follows a young girl as she discovers an abandoned Yeti living on her roof, and all the wild adventures that follow. The film storms into theaters on Sept. 27.

The Art of Self-Defense

Bleecker Street has released the official trailer for their upcoming dark comedy The Art of Self-Defense, highlighting how Jesse Eisenberg’s Casey becomes obsessed with learning karate and puts his full trust in his mysterious sensei. The film will have its theatrical release on July 12.

The Nightingale

IFC Films has released the unsettling first trailer for The Nightingale is here, which teases a tale of murder and revenge in 19th century Australia. It will open theatrically on Aug. 2.

