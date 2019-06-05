Culture / Entertainment
margot robbie

RANKED! The 10 Best Margot Robbie Movies Before ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

by Taylor Sanders
Photo by Sony Entertainment

Margot Robbie has had a meteoric rise to fame, and we’re loving every moment.

After only four or so years in small movie and television roles, she quickly became a household name in 2013 with roles in Richard Curtis’s About Time and Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. By the time 2015 rolled around, she was famous enough to play a bit part in The Big Short as herself.

Now, in 2019, her status as a superstar is cemented. She plays Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and continues her role as Harley Quinn in at least two more entries to the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Until those films hit wide audiences, here are her ten best films to date.

Seeing double: Two Margot Robbies Are Better Than One

Quentin time: RANKED! The 10 Best Quentin Tarantino Films Leading Up To ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.