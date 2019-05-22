Culture / Sports
Rashad Evans

5 Things You Should Know About Rashad Evans

Portfolio Badge
UFC, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) News, Results, Fighting
by Brian Knapp
Photo: Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

When Rashad Evans entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship at the age of 26 in November 2005, virtually no one foresaw how brightly his star was going to shine.

Evans retired in June and did so as one of the most accomplished light heavyweights in mixed martial arts history—a reality masked by the fact that he closed the book on his career with a five-fight losing streak. The Niagara Falls, New York, native was as good as anyone in the sport at the height of his power. Evans’ stunning knockout of the iconic Chuck Liddell at UFC 88 in 2008 put him on the global map and netted him a light heavyweight title shot against Forrest Griffin a little less than four months later. He cashed in on the opportunity, as he put away Griffin with punches in the third round of their UFC 92 encounter. Though his stay at the top was brief, Evans nevertheless made his mark. Now 39, he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on July 5.

Ahead of Evans’ induction, here are five things you should know about him:

Northern exposure: Getting to Know UFC Icon Georges St-Pierre

Jill of all trades: Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer Heats Up Instagram

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Find more content like this atPortfolio Badge