Culture / Entertainment
war movies

Memorial Day Movie Marathon: 10 Lighthearted War Films Worth A Binge

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: DreamWorks

There’s nothing fun about war, but when it comes to war movies, it’s OK to lighten the mood this Memorial Day with a few lighthearted flicks. The military, with all its no-nonsense rituals and strong personalities, is fair game for comedy, and Hollywood knows it. Don’t be afraid to laugh at onscreen fictional wars over the long holiday weekend; just make sure to remember the real-life heroes who sacrificed their lives for your freedom (which you’re lazily using to watch movies from the comfort of your couch).

War Classics: ‘Apocalypse Now’ Is Still the War Movie to Beat 40 Years Later

Mandatory Movies: What To Watch When You Need To Man Up

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.