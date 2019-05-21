5 Reasons Why The ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Blew Our Minds

Everyone (Living) Is Where They Want To Be

So many people were disappointed by the ending when all the characters are pretty much in the best possible place they could be in. Sansa is the Queen of the North, and gave the North their independence, which was so important to her. Arya is exploring new lands, Bran is the King, and Jon is the leader of the free folk. While this isn't where we may have expected, it truly makes the most sense for each of them. This show never gave us what we wanted, but looking back, it always seemed to fall into place. We believe this ending fell into place better than any other option for these characters could have.