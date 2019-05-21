5 Reasons Why The ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Blew Our Minds
What a truly insane cultural moment we’re having right now. Never before have we seen audiences go crazy for a TV show on social media the way we did with Game of Thrones. It’s finally over, and many people seem initially upset with the show — and that’s okay. The show took a very sharp turn in its pacing over the last two seasons, and it left most viewers scrambling to make sense of it all. Here are the reasons Game of Thrones series finale blew our minds.
King Bran The Broken Makes More Sense Than Jon Snow
This is pretty cut and dry. People wanted Jon Snow on the Iron Throne and he made it clear over and over again that he didn't want it. When the show first started, we were introduced to dire wolves that represented each of the Stark children. Ghost is the only one that survived, but in episode four, Jon said, "Ghost will be happier up North." This was a big red flag to the audience that it's where Jon wants to be.
Daenerys Got A Great Ending
The biggest shock of this death was the fact that it happened so early in the episode, but we all knew after last episode that Daenerys couldn't make it out of the show alive. It's tragic to see such a beloved character fall to the dark side, but this ending for her doesn't take away from everything that made her character great for so long. Many people didn't like that she was ultimately the final villain, but this is Game of Thrones, guys. It's never been a choose-your-own-adventure book, otherwise we would have had King Ned Stark at the end of season one and we'd have called it a day.
Democracy Is The Best Policy
King Bran may not be the sexy choice, but he is the wisest in Westeros, and his inability to have children really helps him install democracy during his rule. There is no talk of "the rightful heir to the throne" anymore. The fact that a representative democracy was installed was probably the most exciting, and biggest win, for Westeros in the end.
Everyone (Living) Is Where They Want To Be
So many people were disappointed by the ending when all the characters are pretty much in the best possible place they could be in. Sansa is the Queen of the North, and gave the North their independence, which was so important to her. Arya is exploring new lands, Bran is the King, and Jon is the leader of the free folk. While this isn't where we may have expected, it truly makes the most sense for each of them. This show never gave us what we wanted, but looking back, it always seemed to fall into place. We believe this ending fell into place better than any other option for these characters could have.
The Iron Throne Needed To Go
Think about the title of the show, Game of Thrones. It's notable the book series it was based on is called A Song of Ice & Fire, but in the end, so many characters in this show died because of that throne. It caused more deaths than Daenerys, Cersei, Joffrey, King Robert, Little Finger, or Stanis. Although some many question Drogan's ability to understand the symbolic minutiae of what that throne represented, seeing it melt to molten was the best message the show could have sent us.
