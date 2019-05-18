Culture / Entertainment
Robert Pattinson Batman

12 Best Twitter Reactions to Robert Pattinson Playing Batman

by Nick Perkins
Photo: FADEL SENNA / Contributor (Getty Images)

It’s been said that “those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Unfortunately, Batman fans have not heeded this advice.

When Michael Keaton was cast as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 film, fans were outraged. Audiences again voiced their disapproval in the ‘00s, when Heath Ledger was cast in the pivotal role of The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s film, The Dark Knight. Ben Affleck also caught flak after being cast as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman.

Now, we’ve learned that Robert Pattinson will be the next actor to don the cape and cowl. Because history repeats itself, people are flipping out. These are the 12 best Twitter reactions to the Robert Pattinson as Batman casting.

Batman be gone: 10 Solid Choices To Replace Ben Affleck As The Batman

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You are Batman: What Your Favorite Batman Says About You

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.