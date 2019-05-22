RANKED! The Best 2019 Summer Music Festivals

Photo: Splash House

The 2019 summer music festival marathon is about to start. Don’t cry like Joel Embiid. You’ve trained all year for this. The abs are tight. The bank account is stacked. The tan is still a work in progress but that’s okay. Glitter is a wonderful cover-up.

We’ve got your back (don’t forget to manscape) with Mandatory’s RANKED! 2019 Summer Music Festivals. We’ve calculated the day and night party scene, host cities, and the actual music line-ups — which are why we actually go to these things, right? As every year, there are standard festival favorites making the rounds (Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Tame Impala, Diplo) and the return of classic bands like the Strokes.

1/8 1. Lollapalooza The summer's biggest music festival features 180 musical artists (the Strokes, Ariana Grande, Rufus du Sol, Twenty One Pilots, Death Cab for Cutie) performing across eight stages over four long days and nights (Aug 1-4) in Chicago's Grant Park. For tickets, go here.

2/8 2. Glastonbury Festival Glastonbury is a bucket list five-day event (June 26-30). Any festival goer worth their weight in flower crowns must attend. This year's excellent lineup includes Tame Impala, Janet Jackson, and The Killers. For tickets, go here.

3/8 3. Bonnaroo Thousands of happy campers will migrate to Tennessee on June 13-16 to discover the beauty of the Volunteer State while "lighting up" to the likes of Childish Gambino, Phish, Post Malone, and Kacey Musgraves. For tickets, go here.

4/8 4. Splash House The tanned and toned migrate to Palm Springs twice a summer (June 7-9 and Aug.9-11) to engage in a hot and heavy EDM dance party that puts Vegas pool parties to shame. This year's DJ lineup features Justice, Jai Wolf, and A-Trak. For tickets go here. Photo: Splash House



5/8 5. Governors Ball The return of New York's prodigal sons (the Strokes) makes this year's Governors Ball (May 31-June 2) a must-see. For tickets go here.

6/8 6. Pitchfork Festival Pitchfork always knows what is popping on the music scene, so their annual Chicago-set festival (July 19-21) is a must-stop if you want to know what the cool kids are listening to. This year's lineup includes Robyn, Khruangbin, HAIM, and the Isley Brothers. For tickets, go here.

7/8 7. Pasadena Daydream Festival Robert Smith has created a "Cure" for your Los Angeles music festival FOMO since the FYF Festival went MIA. This one-day all-black optional concert (Aug. 31) is curated by the seminal Goth gods and will include the “Lovesong” band, the Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai, among others. For tickets, go here.

8/8 8. Outside Lands This year's premiere NorCal festival lineup is kind of basic (aside from Paul Simon headlining) but you can't beat San Francisco in the summer. For tickets, go here.

