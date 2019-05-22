Technodrome

If you were pro enough to make it past all of the Turtles’ foes (including Bebop and Rocksteady), you’d eventually reach the Technodrome and face off with Shredder himself.

Busting into the thing was a nightmare boss battle in itself. You had to fend off an endless wave of Foot Clan soldiers while attacking its eye -- which, infuriatingly, only opened now and then.

And once you were in, the army of jet-pack laser-firing robots (were they even in the show?!) that followed were so hard to beat, fighting Shredder himself seemed a cinch if you did.

Photo: MobyGames

There you have it: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the NES. An unforgettable, traumatic ordeal that made us all stronger. If you managed to complete this game as a kid, hats off to you. You’re a better gamer than most.