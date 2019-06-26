Culture / Entertainment
Alien

RANKED! Every ‘Alien’ Movie (So Far)

by Taylor Sanders
Even today, the Alien franchise is one of the most popular science fiction series in film, though the movies have crossed genres from horror to action to thriller and back again. The franchise has given Ridley Scott, James Cameron, and David Fincher some of their earliest feature-length projects and storied careers.

Alien is an unforgettable franchise, in large part due to Giger’s idiosyncratic design and four impressive performances by Sigourney Weaver as its perennial protagonist, Ellen Ripley. Here are all six of the Alien films (so far) ranked from worst to best.

