RANKED! The 7 Best Movie Mustaches

by Taylor Sanders
Photo: Working Title Films

Mustaches are perhaps the most divisive facial hair configuration a man can have. What is it about upper lip hair, separate from a beard, that evokes such visceral emotion from different people? Simply put, a mustache can make or break the entire look.

Now is as good a time as any to pay respectful homage to the men of cinema who have accomplished this surprisingly difficult task. Below you will find our definitive ranking of the best upper lip hair-havers since the great Thomas Edison invented the motion picture machine.

