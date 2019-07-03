Culture / Entertainment

RANKED! Fast & Furious Movies to Get Us Amped for ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

by Taylor Sanders
Photo: Universal Pictures

The Fast & Furious franchise has gone through a lot. Somewhere over the course of eight films and 16 years, it crossed genres from a slow-paced melodrama to high-adrenaline action, it tragically lost one of its stars and earned more than $1.5 billion at the box office.

With the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw fast approaching, as well as at least two more sequels headed down the pike, now is the time to rank the franchise so far.

Get amped: Muscles And Muscle Cars Collide In ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

From villain to hero: Chris Morgan on ‘The Fate of the Furious’ and the Redemption of Deckard Shaw