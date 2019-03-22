Mandatory Moments: Weekly Highlights For 3-22-2019
Photo: Tony Garcia (Getty Images)
Can you hear that? It’s the sound of good times marching over the hill and up your street like an army of John Belushis after a wedding. Spring is here! It’s time to kick off your shoes, fill the cooler with beer, pack a bowl of weekend weed, and catch up on this week’s super stony highlights as the sun smiles down upon you in benevolent rays. Mandatory Moments has all the CBD donuts, classic cocktails, funny GIFs, and millennial madness that’s fit to print. Feed your Friday feels by ditching work early and pressing play on the weekend. We won’t tell. We’ll be waiting in the car with the engine running.
Epic roast: Sunburns Are Pretty Funny (Hilarious Photos to Prove It)
1/18
Mandatory Laughs: Today’s Funny Photos For 3-20
See the photos here.
2/18
Mandatory GIFs of the Week: Pure March Madness
See the GIFs here.
3/18
Make-Up Sex: A Guide To Getting In And Out Of Fights With A Happy Ending
Read the story here.
4/18
Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Is Uncaged On Instagram
See the photos here.
5/18
CBD Donuts Combine Your Two Greatest Weaknesses, Weed and Overeating
Read the story here.
6/18
Dita Von Teese Raises The Burlesque Bar On Instagram
See the photos here.
7/18
Bartender Approved: 8 Classic Cocktails Bartenders Live And Die By
Read the story here.
8/18
Absinthe Minded: 5 Brands of the Scary ‘Green Fairy’ You Needn’t Fear
Read the story here.
9/18
20 Years Strong: ‘Fight Club’ Broke All The Rules to Become a Modern Classic
Read the story here.
10/18
9 Predictions for ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale
Read the story here.
11/18
Responsible Millennial Finally Pays Off iPad Just in Time to Upgrade to Better One
Read the story here.
12/18
9 Practical, Amazing Lessons We Learned Watching ‘Queer Eye’
Read the story here.
13/18
Adam Levine’s Wife Says He’s Getting Better With Age, Clearly Doesn’t Go on Twitter
Read the story here.
14/18
10 Tall Tales From People Who Got Too Stoned For Life
Read the story here.
15/18
20 Words No Millennial (or Human) Should Ever Use in Public
Read the story here.
16/18
Kate Beckinsale Plays A Vampire But Is Immortally Stunning in Real Life
See the photos here.
17/18
Risky Tips: Office Space: Keeping Your Hands to Yourself at Work
Read the story here.
18/18
5 Things You Should Know About Anthony Pettis
Read the story here.
Weekend at ‘The Office’: ‘The Office’ Is Still Hitting Milestones (And Reminding Us The After ‘Office’ Life Is Severely Lacking)
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.