Living / Culture
Mandatory Moments highlights

Mandatory Moments: Weekly Highlights For 3-22-2019

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Tony Garcia (Getty Images)

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of good times marching over the hill and up your street like an army of  John Belushis after a wedding. Spring is here! It’s time to kick off your shoes, fill the cooler with beer, pack a bowl of weekend weed, and catch up on this week’s super stony highlights as the sun smiles down upon you in benevolent rays. Mandatory Moments has all the CBD donuts, classic cocktails, funny GIFs, and millennial madness that’s fit to print. Feed your Friday feels by ditching work early and pressing play on the weekend. We won’t tell. We’ll be waiting in the car with the engine running.

Epic roast: Sunburns Are Pretty Funny (Hilarious Photos to Prove It)

Weekend at ‘The Office’: ‘The Office’ Is Still Hitting Milestones (And Reminding Us The After ‘Office’ Life Is Severely Lacking)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.