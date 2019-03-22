Music
new music

7 Unique Ways To Find New Music When You’re Desperate For Tunes

by John Grimley
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

One of the biggest joys of finding new music is stumbling onto something you like unexpectedly, like when Spotify’s Discover Weekly playlist nails it and there’s more than one song that you don’t skip. Of course, this can be a rare occasion for many of us. Algorithms haven’t figured out how to give us an unending stream of personalized hits just yet, so we’re left to find our new jams in other ways.

Here are a few ways to find new music when you’re absolutely completely out of ideas.

Lucky you: The Best Irish Musicians, Ranked

Music-lover style: Keep Time Like A Jazz Musician With New G-Shock Timepiece Inspired By Blue Note Records

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.