Binge & Buy: ‘Spider-Man’ Goes Into the Blu-ray Player

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of March 19! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new movies like Spider-Man, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019. Click each highlighted title to purchase through Amazon!

Phenomenal flicks: The 8 Movies That Defined 2018

Photo: Sony Pictures

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

This Oscar-winner for Best Animated Film focuses on Brooklyn teen Miles Morales and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Mary Poppins Returns

The magic returns in Disney’s reimagined classic as Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) helps the Banks family remember the joy of what it’s like to be a child. Together with her friend Jack the lamplighter (Lin-Manuel Miranda), fun is brought back to the streets of London in celebration that everything is possible…even the impossible!



Big Kill

After the death of his wife, Jim, the accountant, has come from the East to join his brother in business. Jake and Travis, two misfit rogues with one foot on each side of the law, have come from the South after being run out of Mexico under a hail of gunfire. What they find in the West is a wild ride, a fight for survival, and a moment of decision that will change them all forever.

Accident

When a foursome borrows a car for one night of fun, what starts as a wild joy ride turns into a nightmare. After a violent crash, they discover that being stuck at the bottom of a ravine in an overturned car is the least of their problems.

The Quake

After surviving The Wave, Kristian Eikjord and his family find themselves at the center of an earthquake. Kristian makes a perilous attempt to help his family and others escape a crumbling skyscraper.

Photo: The Criterion Collection

Criterion Corner

Detour

Edgar G. Ulmer directed this B-movie film noir masterpiece about a New York pianist who hitchhikes west to join his aspiring actress girlfriend. He gets a ride with a gambler who dies naturally en route.

Testosterone boosters: What To Watch When You Need To Man Up

Photo: Warner Archive

Reissues

Man From Atlantis

Atlantis survivor Mark Harris breathes underwater, withstands extreme depth pressures, and wields superhuman strength.

Strip Nude For Your Killer

A spate of highly sexualized murders is rocking a prestigious Milanese fashion house. Ambitious photographer Magda and her on-off boyfriend, love rat Carlo, team up to crack the case. But, with the motorcycle helmet-wearing killer clearing bearing a grudge against the agency s employees, it’s surely only a matter of time before they, too, end up feeling the force of his wrath.

The Deadly Mantis

What’s worse than a horde of locusts? A gigantic man-eating praying mantis, released from a million years of deep, frozen sleep and ready to claw its way to world domination!

Photo: Paramount Pictures

New on Digital HD

Bumblebee

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Photo: Cartoon Network

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Craig of the Creek: Itch to Explore

The creek may look peaceful, but Craig and his friends know this is where all the fun happens! In this collection of awesome episodes, Craig, Kelsey and JP hunt the biggest crayfish in the creek, compete in a high-stakes go-kart race, and attempt to climb the tallest tree in all the woods!

Find more content like this at