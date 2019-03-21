9 Practical, Amazing Lessons We Learned Watching ‘Queer Eye’

Five fabulous gay men are spreading their gifts of love and knowledge to others on one of the best shows to ever happen to Netflix. The Queer Eye series is not your typical reality show, but one that connects gay and straight, demonstrates love and compassion to all social classes, and breaks down barriers for those who are unknowingly holding themselves back.

Queer Eye is one hell of a show. It’s not just about giving someone a makeover. It goes beyond simple life hacks. The show promotes sustainable well-being and teaches people to become their best selves through style, food, beauty, culture, and design. In other words, it totally slays, honey.

Here are nine lessons we learned after watching the third season of Queer Eye.

1/9 Wear sunscreen every day. No matter what. Want to age gracefully? Make sure you moisturize every day, using lotion that contains a healthy dose of SPF. Apply at least 45 minutes before sun exposure.

2/9 There is a difference between style and fashion. Style is not fashion. Tan doesn't give a damn about fashion. Style is dressing the way that makes you feel confident and is appropriate for your age and body type. That confidence never goes out of style.

3/9 You don't have to wash your hair every day. Doing so removes the natural oils that promote healthy hair.

4/9 When you look good, you feel good. Give yourself some love. When you take care of yourself, you can take care of someone else.



5/9 Cooking means making memories. Cooking isn't just about the food. It's a way to spend time with one another and show love. And yes, even cooking for one can be awesome.

6/9 Buy quality clothes. When you buy cheap clothes made of cheap materials, you have to replace them more often and spend more money in long run.

7/9 Celebrate who you are. Don't be somebody else. Be the best version of you. It's all about what's in your heart.

8/9 Beauty is believing in yourself. Beauty is confidence. And you're beautiful just the way you are.



9/9 It's okay to ask for help. Don't burn the candle at both ends. Being vulnerable is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of strength. It shows you are humble and in tune with yourself.

