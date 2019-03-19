Once Upon a Time in Terrible Movie Posters

Photo: Sony Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio took to Twitter to reveal the first official poster for Quentin Tarantino’s highly-anticipated film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (July 26 release) and let’s just say we hope this is another case of “when bad posters happen to good movies.”

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood poster lacks the chutzpah of Tarantino’s previous film marketing materials, such as the powerful imagery of Django Unchained or the slick minimalism of Reservoir Dogs.

We get that they were going for a broad and boring approach to tie in with the film’s plot of a television actor and his stunt double struggling to find their place in a changing time. But this is also the ninth movie from one of the greatest directors of his generation starring two of its biggest stars. “Try harder [email protected],” as Samuel L. Jackson might say.

A lot of the blame for this tragedy can rest on Photoshop, which is often the blessing and curse of movie posters. The days of hand-drawn artwork or even photo stills have given way to relying on technology to attempt to pack everything into one image or just being plain lazy and/or cheap.

Sadly, this isn’t the first or last time this has happened. Sit back and let us tell show you a GIF tale of Once Upon a Time in Terrible Movie Posters.

