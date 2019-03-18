RANKED! 9 Picks for the Movie ‘The Walking Dead’ Will Screen at Their Big Fair

Photo: AMC

In last week’s episode of The Walking Dead, Carol placated a new group who call themselves the Highwaymen with the offer of a movie since the Kingdom has a working film projector. It’s been years since cinema has been part of the survivors’ universe, so you can’t blame anyone for agreeing to a peace offering that includes a couple of hours of movie magic.

Facing the undying threat of the zombies on top of the terrifying new enemy, The Whisperers, led by the sociopathic Alpha and her ridiculously strong right-hand Beta, our characters deserve a little popcorn time. Below, we offer our nine picks for the movie The Walking Dead will screen at their big community fair.

1/9 'Night of the Living Dead' George A. Romero's classic wasn't the first zombie movie in cinema history, but it popularized the subgenre with a template future zombie features were destined to follow. The Walking Dead communities will be able to appreciate how far zombies have come, including how unbearably slow they used to walk.

2/9 'Shaun of the Dead' The supreme title in zombie comedy-horror, even those living through a real undead apocalypse will be drawn in by its bloody, humorous charm. It also seems to be where The Whisperers picked up the idea to survive by walking among the dead.

3/9 '28 Days Later' Have you heard the one about the guy who wakes up in a hospital from a coma only to discover the world has gone to hell? No, we're not talking about Rick Grimes. Despite the similarities, The Walking Dead comic book creator Robert Kirkman has assured fans it was entirely coincidental. Either way, the fast-moving, infected creatures in 28 Days Later might give our Walking Dead characters something to think about when it comes to truly terrifying monsters.

4/9 'Fido' This cheeky movie will remind viewers that not all zombies are bad! But if you control them as pets with special collars forcing them to do chores and menial work while treating them terribly, they might come back to bite your jugular out. This movie does include a friendship between a young boy and an undead, so it might be best the community kiddos avoid watching this one (we all remember what happened to Lizzie).



5/9 'I Am Legend' Before Daryl and Dog, there was Will Smith and Sam taking on blood-thirsty mutants. Something tells us Daryl won't be a huge fan of this one.

6/9 'Resident Evil' If The Walking Dead group is looking for some straight-up badassery as Milla Jovovich kicks the crap out of undead people and dogs (sorry, Daryl), the original Resident Evil might provide a cathartic escape.

7/9 'Zombieland' Negan might be obsessed with his handy dandy Lucille, but Woody Harrelson proves that barbed-wire bats are overrated. Zombieland would certainly provide the communities with much-needed laughs. It's too bad they won't be able to watch the upcoming sequel, though.

8/9 'Planet Terror' Rose McGowan has a machine gun leg, Aaron has a prosthetic arm (based on Rick Grimes' story in the comics). Not only can the community kind of relate, but Robert Rodriguez's bonkers Grindhouse flick might offer the group a temporary reprieve from the craziness of their own reality.



9/9 'Ernest Scared Stupid' Growing up in the world of The Walking Dead is like a living nightmare, so it's laughable to think a scary movie could phase any of these apocalyptic kids. Still, Ernest might give them a few moments of delight as they watch a grown man take on silly trolls.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.