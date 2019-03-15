This Week in Trailers: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Builds Anticipation to Crisis Levels

Photo: Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios has released the second full-length trailer for the hotly anticipated Avengers: Endgame, now with 100 percent more Captain Marvel. The sequel will open on April 26.

Aladdin

After many teasers and TV spots, Walt Disney Pictures has released the full trailer for Aladdin, the next live-action remake of a classic Disney cartoon. The film is set to debut in theaters May 24.

Booksmart

Annapurna Pictures has released the official Booksmart trailer directed by actress Olivia Wilde in her feature film directorial debut. The film will arrive in theaters on May 24.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Warner Bros. Animation and Nickelodeon have released the first trailer for Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as the ninja turtle brothers make their first appearance in Gotham City and collide with Gotham’s Dark Knight. Eventually, both parties will team up in order to fight Shredder and the Foot Clan. The film will make its debut on March 31.

Depraved

Glass Eye Pix has released the trailer for Depraved, the latest thinking man’s horror movie from cult filmmaker Larry Fessenden.

