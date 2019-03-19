It’s Always Funny: Danny DeVito’s 10 Best Moments in GIFs

Danny DeVito is an American treasure and we secretly wish he was our sitting president. How much more hilarious would the world be then?

From his early Taxi days, all the way through to crawling naked out of a couch on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, DeVito has consistently brought the laughs for more than four decades, a legendary example of longevity in the biz. At 74 years of age, the Neptune, New Jersey native is busier than ever, running a production company, appearing in music videos, tripping down the red carpet at movie premieres, and of course, starring in the new Disney remake, Dumbo.

Let’s take a moment to reflect on the comedic might of the funniest man on earth (under five feet tall).

1/10 Dancing with the glitteratti. DeVito has friends in high places. Rain or shine, who doesn't dream of sharing a dance with this funnyman?

2/10 Having a bong. Best bong rip pose ever. Try it, you'll see.

3/10 No stranger to going shirtless. Some say full-frontal? We say full commitment to comedy.

4/10 Careful chewer. Basic activities like eating fruit somehow become comedy gold in the hands (and mouth) of Danny DeVito.



5/10 Baseball fan. Even off-screen, just casually enjoying a Dodger's game, he gets the crowd going.

6/10 Late night host chasing. Your favorite late-night show just got 23 percent funnier.

7/10 Even in romance. He's been married to Rhea Perlman since 1982. Relationships don't last that long without two things: good sex and humor.

8/10 George Costanzaesque. Who else could even dare to fill the shoes of our modern-day Willy Loman? He was in the pool!



9/10 Just being in the room. Even with no lines and no action, the scene is funnier with him in it.

10/10 Counting. Umpteen percent of people agree, this list could go on forever. Keep up the good work, Mr. DeVito. It's always funny with you around.

